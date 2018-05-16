CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Utah man imprisoned in Venezuela is pleading for Americans’ help getting out of a Caracas jail where he has been held for two years without trial.

In two short videos shot on a cellphone and posted Wednesday on his Facebook page, Joshua Holt said his life was threatened during a disturbance by inmates who include President Nicolas Maduro’s top opponents. Venezuela’s chief prosecutor sent a commission to the jail to discuss the prisoners’ demands.

The 26-year-old Holt traveled to Venezuela in 2016 to marry a fellow Mormon he met on the internet. Shortly afterward, the couple was arrested at her family’s apartment after police alleged he was stockpiling weapons.

The U.S. Embassy said in a message on social media that the Venezuelan government is directly responsible for Holt’s safety.