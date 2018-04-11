SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 27-year-old Utah man who pleaded guilty to killing a Magna woman and trying to strangle her 5-year-old daughter has been sentenced to up to life in prison.
Third District Judge Adam Mow said at Tuesday’s sentencing that Jason Black will be eligible for parole after serving 36 years.
He had potentially faced the death penalty until he agreed to plead guilty to aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and a series of other charges stemming from the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Natalia Casagrande in May 2016.
Police say Black shot Casagrande in the head while her two daughters were at the home where he regularly purchased marijuana.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- Free-range parenting laws letting kids roam could catch on VIEW
He was shot and wounded by police after authorities say he pulled a gun on officers serving a search warrant at his family’s home.