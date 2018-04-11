SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 27-year-old Utah man who pleaded guilty to killing a Magna woman and trying to strangle her 5-year-old daughter has been sentenced to up to life in prison.

Third District Judge Adam Mow said at Tuesday’s sentencing that Jason Black will be eligible for parole after serving 36 years.

He had potentially faced the death penalty until he agreed to plead guilty to aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and a series of other charges stemming from the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Natalia Casagrande in May 2016.

Police say Black shot Casagrande in the head while her two daughters were at the home where he regularly purchased marijuana.

He was shot and wounded by police after authorities say he pulled a gun on officers serving a search warrant at his family’s home.