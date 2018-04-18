OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A 38-year-old southern Utah man convicted of sexually abusing five young girls will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A judge in Ogden sentenced Jacob Streeper of Riverdale to at least 100 years in prison. He still faces sentencing for two additional felony charges after he violated a court order and contacted victims after his arrest.

The Standard-Examiner reports that Streeper maintained his innocence during Monday’s sentencing hearing but said he was “deeply sorry” for any pain he may have caused. He says he plans to appeal his conviction.

Streeper was arrested in August 2016. A jury found him guilty in March of 13 felony charges, including multiple counts of rape of a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sodomy on a child.

