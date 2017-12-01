SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah authorities say a man in his 80s fearing a doomsday collapse of society spent more than 30 years creating stockpiles of guns, grenades and food in bunkers and cabins he built in the wilderness.

Iron County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Del Schlosser said Friday that the stockpiles in the forest near the ski town of Brian Head were in such a remote location that they weren’t discovered until a wildfire burned through the area this summer.

Authorities have not identified the man but say he lives in the nearby town of Parowan and is cooperating with investigators.

Schlosser said the man built up his hideouts slowly by hiking in small amounts of materials.

Prosecutors are considering whether to file criminal charges against the man. The hideouts and stockpiles were illegally built on state and U.S. government-owned land.