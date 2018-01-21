SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been convicted of selling kits to convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Scott Ray Bishop was found guilty of one count each of unlawfully engaging in the business of manufacturing machine guns and illegal possession of machine guns.

Bishop now faces up to 10 years in prison for each offense when he’s sentenced March 22.

He represented himself during a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City that ended Friday.

Federal prosecutors claimed Bishop sold 1,400 of the kits from 2013 to 2016 for $100 apiece.

The kit included a piece of metal that could be placed in the lower receiver of an AR-15 to allow the assault-style rifle to continually fire while the trigger was pressed down.

