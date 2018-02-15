ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) — A Utah man has been found guilty of killing a woman and stabbing another during a knife attack at a Wyoming hotel.

The Rocket-Miner reports that 20-year-old Bradley Ross Fairbourn was found guilty on Thursday of the first-degree murder of Naisha Rae Story and the first-degree attempted murder of Linda Natalia Arce. The 12-person jury deliberated for more than five hours before reaching its decision.

Fairbourn, who chose not to have the jury consider a lesser offense during deliberations, now faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Defense attorney Rob Oldham was asked to comment but said he could not, pending sentencing and the appeals process.

___

Information from: Rock Springs (Wyo.) Rocket-Miner, http://www.rocketminer.com