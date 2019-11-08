A man was arrested in Mexico and charged with stealing the truck and RV of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found buried on a Texas beach late last month, authorities said.

Adam Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody late Wednesday on charges of felony theft and assaulting a peace officer, records show. Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick announced Tuesday that the Logan, Utah, man was wanted in connection with the deaths of James and Michelle Butler, who vanished in mid-October while traveling through Texas in their RV.

The sheriff said Williams and a companion who is considered a person of interest, Amanda Noverr, were thought to have “absconded to Mexico,” where authorities were assisting in the effort to find them. The pair may have had contact with the Butlers, Kirkpatrick said in a news conference Tuesday.

“It’s possible that they may have had contact, and one of the reasons why we want to talk to them,” he said.

The deaths of the Butlers, whose bodies were discovered Oct. 27 on Padre Island, remain under investigation. Friends and family said the couple, who put their Rumney, New Hampshire, house on the market to become long-term “RVers,” had not been heard from since Oct. 16. That was a day after they parked their camper on the beach on Padre Island.

Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are investigating scores of leads in the case. District Attorney John Hubert said Tuesday that they are still unraveling Williams’s role in what happened.

“We’re getting so many leads and so many different avenues that we have to track down and go through that we haven’t actually completed with all the evidence that we have on hand at this time,” he said. “So I hesitate to say that this is all – that this is what we’re charging him.”

Williams is being held on $1 million bond, according to sheriff’s office records.