SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man has been charged with sexual assault and kidnapping after authorities say he hammered a tool resembling an ice pick through another man’s penis during an argument.
The 45-year-old Jason Dee Maughn is scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Online court records don’t list an attorney.
Court documents show that Maughn is accused of putting a gun to the victim’s head and handcuffing him to a chair on Aug. 30. The victim told police he was given a choice of being killed in the desert or having a nail driven into his penis. He says he went to the hospital the next day for treatment after Maughn took the handcuffs off.
The charging document describes the case as domestic violence and says the men lived together, but doesn’t explain their exact relationship.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- 'Mission complete': Sully, Bush's service dog, stays at former president's side for one last journey
- Perversion of Justice: Even from jail, sex abuser manipulated the system. His victims were kept in the dark VIEW