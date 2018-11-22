LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A 20-year-old northern Utah man has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for forcible sexual abuse of a teenage girl.
The Herald-Journal reports Christopher VanDam of Lewiston was sentenced Tuesday in Cache County District Court in Logan. He was arrested in February after an investigation into unwanted sexual contact reported by a teen girl.
Investigators say he confessed to years of sexually abusing as many as five children from the ages of four to 13.
He was charged with sexual abuse of a child, three counts of sodomy on a child and two counts of forcible sexual abuse. He pleaded guilty to the latter.
Two victims addressed Judge Brian Cannell at the sentencing.
Prosecutor Jake Gordon agreed VanDam needs serious help, but said that takes a back seat to the safety and security of the community.
___
Information from: The Herald Journal, http://www.hjnews.com