The Utah Legislature voted Friday to override the governor’s veto and enacted a bill that would bar young transgender athletes from participating in girls’ sports, making the state the 12th in the country to enact such legislation.

The new law, known as HB 11, will most likely be challenged in court, legislators said. If a lawsuit occurs, the measure would trigger a commission of experts who would determine eligibility in individual cases and evaluate students’ physical characteristics such as height, weight and wingspan, the legislation states. The law takes effect July 1.

Most Republicans in the Legislature who voted for the override said they were concerned about fairness in girls’ sports, while Democrats who voted against it argued that transgender youth would feel unnecessarily targeted and that their mental health would suffer.

Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican in his first term who is up for reelection in 2024, faced political pushback from his party when he denounced the bill this month after it was passed at the last minute by Republican state senators. He said in a letter explaining his veto Wednesday that he was concerned an outright ban would place the lives of transgender children at risk and believed the bill had not been sufficiently discussed.

“Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few,” he said of the four transgender children playing high school sports in Utah out of about 85,000 student-athletes.

Supporters of the measure, however, say that number will increase.

State Sen. Daniel McCay, who introduced the ban, said that it was unfair for transgender girls to play in girls’ sports and that it was “time to move on” from the issue, which had been debated in the Legislature for more than three years.

Eleven other states have enacted similar laws in recent years. Three state legislatures — in Kansas, Louisiana and North Dakota — passed similar bills targeting transgender athletes last year that were ultimately vetoed by their governors.

Cox appeared to be aware of the political risk, writing that while “it would be much easier and better for me to simply sign the bill,” he made his decision because he “tried to do what I feel is the right thing regardless of the consequences.”