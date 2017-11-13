SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah legislator is developing a proposal to move sex education out of the classroom and onto home computers via the internet.

Rep. Justin Fawson, a conservative Republican from North Ogden, says he’s drafting a bill that would that would tailor the state’s sex education curriculum to individual students.

Fawson told The Salt Lake Tribune it would allow parents to pick from a suite of optional, web-based lessons as an alternative to classroom instruction. He says it would be a way to provide the education to children who opt out of the lessons during school health classes.

Fawson says he’s seeking input from school administrators and a variety of groups including Pro-Life Utah, Planned Parenthood of Utah and the American Civil Liberties Union.

