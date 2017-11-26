SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A coalition of Salt Lake City attorneys known as the “Refugee Justice League” has begun work to help Bhutanese refugees build a Hindu temple.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported last week that thousands of refugees came to Utah in 2008 when the U.S. took in about 60,000 people from the South Asia country Bhutan.

The Utah refugees gathered at a Krishna temple for classes, dances and festivals last year. But they say the need their own temple to practice their faith, preserve traditions and pass on their language.

More than 300 lawyers have volunteered their services to make the temple a reality.

The league and refugees are in the early stages. They are setting up a religious nonprofit and are considering locations.

