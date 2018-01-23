SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Free-range parenting is a modern buzzword for families aiming to raise self-sufficient kids, but how much freedom at what age remains a fierce debate.

Now, one Utah lawmaker wants to ensure parents are not accused of neglect for allowing mature kids to do things alone like travel to school, explore a playground or stay in the car.

A panel of lawmakers is set to hear the bill on Tuesday.

Republican Sen. Lincoln Fillmore says allowing kids to make their own way helps keep the joy in childhood and prepare them for the future.

Still, some question whether the measure is needed. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says Utah authorities don’t micromanage parents. He worries such a law could be used as a defense in child abuse cases.