SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A panel of Utah lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a proposal that would have required lobbyists to undergo annual anti-harassment training in order to be licensed to lobby at the state Capitol.

The proposal, which could still be considered and passed during the upcoming Legislative session, comes as waves of sexual harassment allegations have surfaced in governments and businesses around the country.

Utah already requires lawmakers and staff to undergo training about harassment that’s based on sex, religion, race or other factors, and lobbyists must undergo ethics training.

Utah legislative lawyers say the proposal to require anti-harassment training for lobbyists isn’t prompted by bad behavior but ensures lawmakers do everything possible to provide a safe workplace.

A legislative committee declined to endorse the proposal Wednesday as lawmakers cited concerns about regulating “guests” at the Capitol.