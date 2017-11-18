SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers are considering a plan that would reduce the number of days residents can set off fireworks — a response to increasing concerns about fires, noise and air pollution during July when there are two major holidays celebrated with fireworks.

State Rep. Jim Dunnigan proposed a bill on Wednesday to allow fireworks on two days before both Independence Day and Pioneer Day and one day after each. Under current law, 14 days are allowed around the two July holidays.

State and local officials received many complaints last July about fireworks causing blazes and disrupting neighborhoods.

Out of the 1,100 July fires reported in Utah, 180 were caused by fireworks. Fireworks started about 12 percent of all the blazes in the Salt Lake City area that month.