SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A review from the Center for Public Integrity and The Associated Press finds that Utah has one of the country’s highest numbers of lawmakers working for a single company.

Legislators who work for Zions Bank say their employer never tells them how to vote, even on a major bond bill this year that benefited the bank.

Republican Sens. Kevin Van Tassell and Jake Anderegg say the legislation made sense for Utah and that their employer doesn’t tell them how to vote.

The bill passed this year and authorized Utah to borrow up to $1 billion in bonds to pay for road projects. Lawmakers said it would free up cash for schools and other programs.

State Treasurer David Damschen said Zions Bank is expected to eventually collect about $880,000 in fees from the bond sale because it has a contract to advise Utah on all bonds.