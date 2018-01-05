SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A state lawmaker is seeking to make assisted suicide a crime in Utah after a man was charged with helping a teenager kill herself and filming the act.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports state Rep. Michael McKell has sponsored a bill that would amend the statute on manslaughter to include assisted suicide.

The change would mean that a person can be convicted of a second-degree felony if prosecutors prove that person provided the means for someone to perform the act.

Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Tyerell Przybycien with first-degree murder for the death of a 16-year-old girl in May. Authorities say that Przybycien bought the rope, assisted in the suicide and filmed the death on a cellphone.

Przybycien has pleaded not guilty.

