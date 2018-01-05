SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A state lawmaker is seeking to make assisted suicide a crime in Utah after a man was charged with helping a teenager kill herself and filming the act.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports state Rep. Michael McKell has sponsored a bill that would amend the statute on manslaughter to include assisted suicide.
The change would mean that a person can be convicted of a second-degree felony if prosecutors prove that person provided the means for someone to perform the act.
Prosecutors charged 18-year-old Tyerell Przybycien with first-degree murder for the death of a 16-year-old girl in May. Authorities say that Przybycien bought the rope, assisted in the suicide and filmed the death on a cellphone.
Most Read Stories
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- Washington state AG sues Motel 6 over giving ICE info on 9,000 guests
- 'An attack on Seattle': Washington state officials say they won't back down on legal pot as Sessions rescinds Obama-era policy
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
- Top 17 new Seattle-area cheap eats for 2018 — plus 9 more to try | Cheap Eats VIEW
Przybycien has pleaded not guilty.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com