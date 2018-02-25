SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A legislative proposal would allow Utah’s 168 landfills to do self-inspections in an attempt to increase sagging oversight without raising taxes to fund increased inspections.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the House Public Utilities, Energy and Technology Committee took a liking to the proposal on Thursday, but environmental groups are opposing the self-inspections.

Republican state Rep. Lee Perry is sponsoring the proposal, saying the state agency responsible for inspections doesn’t always handle them in a timely manner.

Scott Williams, executive director of environmental group HEAL Utah, says the “concept of a regulated entity doing ‘self-inspection’ is a conflict of interest.”

Committee members voted unanimously to send the proposal to the full House for further debate.

