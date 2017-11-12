SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah lawmaker is pushing state officials to consider banning smoking on the grounds of the Utah State Capitol.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports State Rep. Bruce Cutler told the Capitol Preservation Board Monday that his idea was inspired by a similar move by the University of Utah.

Cutler says the ban would show that the lawmakers are interested in people’s health and the health of their employees.

According to officials, smoking at the Capitol is already restricted to designated smoking areas.

Cutler’s proposal would extend the ban to those areas.

The board is researching how many other state capitols nationwide ban tobacco use on their grounds and is asking tourism companies if such a ban would impact international visitors and whether it would be difficult to enforce.

