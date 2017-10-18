SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah landowners association is hoping to expand its lawsuit against the now-defunct Mountain Accord to include the governmental entities that were involved with the group.

The Mountain Accord was a stakeholder group for ski resorts, transportation managers and governments planning the future of the Wasatch canyons. The accord has since been replaced by the Central Wasatch Commission.

The Cardiff Canyon Owners Association sued the group claiming it was subject to open meeting laws but was not following them.

The Deseret News reports that the association filed the request to expand its lawsuit on Monday. If granted by a judge, entities including Salt Lake County, Summit County, Salt Lake City, Sandy, Park City, Cottonwood Heights, Utah Transit Authority and others would be added to the lawsuit.

