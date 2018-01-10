SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The chief of staff for Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes says he won’t be running for re-election this year.

Greg Hartley says the speaker announced his decision to fellow state lawmakers Wednesday morning. He says Hughes will continue in his leadership role through the 2018 legislative session that will begin this month, and is planning to push hard on big issues.

Hughes is a Republican representing the Salt Lake City suburb of Draper, where he is a developer and property manager.

He has served in the legislature since 2003 and as speaker since 2015.

His recent major issues have included tackling homelessness near Salt Lake City’s overcrowded downtown shelter.