SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A committee of lawmakers in Utah’s House of Representatives has voted to ban reporters from the House floor five minutes before lawmakers meet there for floor sessions.

Rep. Jim Dunnigan pushed for the change and says come of his colleagues need a few minutes to prepare for the day without journalists approaching them at their desks for interviews.

The Taylorsville Republican originally sought to ban reporters from the floor 45 minutes before floor sessions start but dropped it to five minutes after objections from news organizations and some lawmakers. His change would still allow journalists to access the area after floor sessions.

The Utah chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists says it cuts the public out of the process and flies in the face of transparency and accountability.

The change must still be approved by the full House.