MURRAY, Utah (AP) — Surgeons at a hospital in a Salt Lake City suburb performed 172 organ transplants last year, including a record number of liver transplants.

The Deseret News reports the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray celebrated the milestone on Tuesday with a gathering of families of donors, recipients and medical staff.

Medical center officials say 98 kidneys, 52 livers, 14 hearts and eight kidneys/pancreases were transplanted at the hospital in 2017.

Officials say the center’s record-breaking year can be attributed to innovations, resources, donors and “the dedication of transplant clinicians.”

Steve Baldridge, who attended the celebration, donated a kidney to an acquaintance about 10 years ago. He says he decided to give Pixie Wallace his kidney because he had one to spare.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com