SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after being struck by a car during a snowstorm in Sardine Canyon in northern Utah.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Perry says Sgt. Cade Brenchley suffered some broken bones during the Sunday incident but is expected to make a full recovery.

Brenchley was struck by the vehicle as he was outside his car checking on other accident victims on state Route 91.

The road had wet and icy conditions.

He is being treated for injuries to his head and lower extremities.

His injuries are non-life threatening.