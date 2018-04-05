SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recent statistics show Utah highway traffic deaths from the first quarter of the year are down 40 percent from 2017.
KSL-TV reports statistics released Tuesday by Utah Highway Patrol show 22 traffic fatalities on the Utah highways from the start of 2018 through Tuesday, as compared to 33 at the same point last year.
Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce says the main reason for the decline, however, is last year began with an “alarming” amount of fatal crashes.
Four of the 22 deaths were pedestrians. Seven of the 18 drivers or passengers killed were not wearing seat belts at the time of their crash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
Utah Highway Patrol says 94 percent of crashes are due to human choice or error.
___
Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/