SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recent statistics show Utah highway traffic deaths from the first quarter of the year are down 40 percent from 2017.

KSL-TV reports statistics released Tuesday by Utah Highway Patrol show 22 traffic fatalities on the Utah highways from the start of 2018 through Tuesday, as compared to 33 at the same point last year.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce says the main reason for the decline, however, is last year began with an “alarming” amount of fatal crashes.

Four of the 22 deaths were pedestrians. Seven of the 18 drivers or passengers killed were not wearing seat belts at the time of their crash.

Utah Highway Patrol says 94 percent of crashes are due to human choice or error.

