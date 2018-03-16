SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — So-called free-range parenting is now the law of the land in Utah, after Gov. Gary Herbert announced he has signed a bill that formally legalizes the practice of letting kids do things on their own to foster self-sufficiency.
Herbert gave his approval Friday to a measure that specifies that it isn’t neglectful to let kids to do things alone like travel to school, explore a playground or stay in the car.
Lenore Skenazy, who coined the term free-range parent, said Utah’s law is the country’s first. A records search by the National Conference of State Legislatures didn’t turn up any similar legislation.
The law says a child must be mature enough to handle those things, but doesn’t name an age. The lawmaker who sponsored the bill has said it’s purposely open-ended so police and prosecutors can work on a case-by-case basis.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization, demanding documents about Russia
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student