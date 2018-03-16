SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — So-called free-range parenting is now the law of the land in Utah, after Gov. Gary Herbert announced he has signed a bill that formally legalizes the practice of letting kids do things on their own to foster self-sufficiency.

Herbert gave his approval Friday to a measure that specifies that it isn’t neglectful to let kids to do things alone like travel to school, explore a playground or stay in the car.

Lenore Skenazy, who coined the term free-range parent, said Utah’s law is the country’s first. A records search by the National Conference of State Legislatures didn’t turn up any similar legislation.

The law says a child must be mature enough to handle those things, but doesn’t name an age. The lawmaker who sponsored the bill has said it’s purposely open-ended so police and prosecutors can work on a case-by-case basis.