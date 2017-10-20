SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gov. Gary Herbert is on his way to Jordan and Israel for a trade mission.
The trip is hosted by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the World Trade Center Utah.
Herbert is scheduled arrive in Jordan on Saturday and attend meetings in Amman before heading to Israel on Monday.
The trip includes visits to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
The governor is expected to return to Utah on Oct. 28.