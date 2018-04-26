SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert says he will oppose ballot initiatives allowing medical marijuana and expanding Medicaid in his state, but is okay with two other potential measures in November.

Herbert said Thursday during his monthly televised news conference on KUED-TV that the medical marijuana measure is ridden with loopholes and unanswered questions.

The Republican governor also said he won’t oppose efforts to create an independent redistricting commission or to simplify Utah’s unconventional dual method of nominating candidates for public office, which allows them to go through a convention or gather signatures.

The state is currently validating signatures to see whether the four questions will be presented to voters in November.

Herbert also said he supports former presidential candidate Mitt Romney in his Senate primary race against state lawmaker Mike Kennedy.