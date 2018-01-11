KEARNS, Utah (AP) — A suspect in an assault and aggravated robbery has been arrested after leading police on a short car chase southwest of Salt Lake City.
Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker says the fugitive ultimately surrendered after officers pulled him over in Kearns and fired a tear gas canister into his car at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Barker told KSL-TV that 30-year-old Cornell Woods ingested a small amount of the tear gas but was medically cleared at the scene and transported to the Salt Lake County Jail.
Barker says police had been monitoring Woods house near 5400 S. 4500 West after receiving information about the earlier crime when they saw him take off in a black Cadillac. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.
Most Read Stories
- Darrell Bevell fired as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks
- With Steve Sarkisian apparently out of the mix, who could replace Darrell Bevell as Seahawks offensive coordinator?
- Seahawks fire offensive-line coach Tom Cable
- Sources: Firings of Darrell Bevell and Tom Cable could just be the beginning of Seahawks' coaching changes
- With transfer Jacob Eason, Huskies would have embarrassment of QB riches
___
Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/