KEARNS, Utah (AP) — A suspect in an assault and aggravated robbery has been arrested after leading police on a short car chase southwest of Salt Lake City.

Unified Police Lt. Paul Barker says the fugitive ultimately surrendered after officers pulled him over in Kearns and fired a tear gas canister into his car at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Barker told KSL-TV that 30-year-old Cornell Woods ingested a small amount of the tear gas but was medically cleared at the scene and transported to the Salt Lake County Jail.

Barker says police had been monitoring Woods house near 5400 S. 4500 West after receiving information about the earlier crime when they saw him take off in a black Cadillac. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

___

Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/