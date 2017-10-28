SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s craft brewers are looking to hire someone to lead their guild and help lobby state regulators and legislators as they are expected to consider allowing beer with higher alcohol content to be sold in grocery stores.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Utah Brewers Guild, which represents more than a dozen small breweries in the state, posted for a part-time executive director earlier this week. The brewers plan for the person in this position to look after their interests that often differ from those of the large brewers and retailers.

The move comes as Utah is one of the last states to require grocery and convenience stores to sell beer that is 3.2 percent alcohol by weight. Anything higher must be sold at the state-owned liquor stores.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com