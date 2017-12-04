SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Supreme Court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit against the Davis School District that was filed over a teacher’s illegal relationship with a student.

The Deseret News reports that the Supreme Court concluded last week that under Utah law, the school district is a state entity immune from liability for physical and emotional harm suffered as the result of physical battery.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit was 16 years old in 2013 when he became one of three teenagers involved in a sexual relationship with Brianne Altice, an English teacher at Davis High School.

Altice pleaded guilty to three counts of forcible sexual abuse and was sentenced to three terms of one to 15 years in prison. She was ordered to serve two terms consecutively and one concurrently.

