PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah County is joining a growing movement to sue prescription drug companies amid a national opioid-drug epidemic.

The Daily Herald reports the county commission decided Tuesday take legal action before Dec. 31. Their resolution says drug companies marketed opioid drugs in the 1990s and early 2000s despite the risks of addiction.

Salt Lake County announced plans to file a similar lawsuit in a news conference with Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes. He wrote a letter supporting the Utah County resolution.

More than two dozen states, cities and counties around the country have sued pharmaceutical companies. The companies have generally denied wrongdoing.

Utah County Commission Chair Bill Lee says they’d seek to recoup the “shocking” public costs of dealing with opioid-addiction crime and other problem.