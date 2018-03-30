SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah County officials have decided to go back to mail-in ballots this year after receiving push back from residents and city leaders.

The Deseret News reports Utah County commissioners announced Thursday that they will hold an all vote-by-mail election in 2018, reversing an earlier decision to move away from that method in order to save the county money.

The lieutenant governor’s office says they are legally allowed to change their decision.

Commissioners say leaders from several cities and residents of the county south of Salt Lake City demanded that they rethink their choice.

Residents said the mail-in option gave them convenient access to the ballot.

Commissioner Bill Lee says, according to rough preliminary estimates, going back to mail-in ballots will cost the county about $500,000 more than using voting equipment.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com