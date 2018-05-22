SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah County has approved $150 million in tax incentives in hopes of luring an unnamed company to build a data center near Eagle Mountain in between a mink farm and a water treatment plan.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the county commission voted Tuesday to approve property tax incentives for the 500-acre (202-hectacre) area at the southern end of Pony Express Parkway.

Ifo Pili, Eagle Mountain’s city administrator, said the city conducted a study of the data center’s likely impact and found little downside.

Pili says the property currently generates roughly $66 in combined annual property taxes. City projections say that tax bill would increase to roughly $837,000 in the project’s first phase, including incentives, with additional phases of construction anticipated in the future.

