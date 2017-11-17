SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Officials in the bordering cities of South Ogden and Riverdale have hired a consultant to study the feasibility of combining their fire departments.

The Standard-Examiner reports the action comes after officials in the two northern Utah cities as well as Washington Terrace have held informal discussions on the topic for about a year.

South Ogden and Riverdale will split the cost of the $16,500 study carried out by Salt Lake City-based Zions Public Finance. The South Ogden City Council approved funding for it in October as the Riverdale City Council acted last week.

South Ogden City Manager Matt Dixon says the goal of the study is to see if consolidating the two departments could provide residents with same or better services at the same or a lower cost.

