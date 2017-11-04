SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New figures from the Utah Board of Education show enrollment in charter schools has slowed but still outpaces enrollment across the state’s entire public education system.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the numbers released on Tuesday indicate charter school enrollment grew by nearly 6 percent this year as public school enrollment grew by a little more than 1 percent.

More than 650,000 students enrolled in public schools this fall as nearly 76,000 students enrolled in charter schools.

Charter schools were seeing enrollment growth percentages in the double digits as recently as 2014. As a result, the number of charter school increased though three charters were shut down due to issues with low performance and budgetary lapses. Charter schools are publicly funded but operate outside the state’s 41 public school districts.

