SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — University of Utah basketball players Jake Connor, Tyler Rawson and Beau Rydalch don’t smoke and Rydalch knew something was wrong when they returned to their house after a game and he saw cigarette butts on the floor and the back door open.
The players say their Salt Lake City-area home was burglarized Thursday night during the Utes’ Pac-12 Conference game against UCLA.
KSL-TV reports that Connor’s SUV was stolen. Other missing items included cash, laptops and one player’s Social Security card, birth certificate and passport.
The players believe they were targeted because the thieves knew they would all be on campus for a game.
The stolen vehicle is a silver 2015 Jeep Cherokee with a University of Utah logo on the back with a license plate number of F100BJ.