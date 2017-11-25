SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a head-on collision on State Route 56 outside Newcastle killed five people.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported Saturday that an SUV traveling west and an SUV going east collided about 4:30 p.m. A single person occupied one vehicle while the other carried four people.
Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Lawrence Hopper said no other information was immediately available.
The Iron County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.
Newcastle is a small town about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) north of St. George.
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com