OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A northern Utah artist is painting portraits of Mormon missionaries who died while serving and sending them to the deceased’s parents in a project aimed at helping the families get closure.

The Standard-Examiner reports 73-year-old JR Johansen painted 20 portraits in October. Now, with the help of others, he has found more missionaries to paint and the portraits are being delivered all over the world.

Johansen’s missionary portraits now are being hand-delivered thanks to former Liberty residents LaMar and Tami Creamer.

The Creamers’ son, Nic Creamer, is a pilot for SkyWest Airlines and has helped his parents arrange to deliver the portraits through privileges he has with the airlines.

