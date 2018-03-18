SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new “sensory room” for children with autism soon will be available at Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz and site of many other major entertainment events.
The Deseret News reports officials invited families with children on the autism spectrum Wednesday to get a private look of the space.
The room will provide children with autism a place where they can decompress if they become overwhelmed with the sights and sounds inside the arena during Utah Jazz games or other events.
Vivint Gives Back Director Holly Mero-Bench says the space is considered a therapy room since each component in the room is meant to “stimulate or calm a specific sense.”
The room will be available to the public starting March 30.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com