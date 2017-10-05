LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Utah clothing company has filed a lawsuit against L.L. Bean, saying the Maine-based company’s latest ad campaign is a trademark violation.
The Salt Lake City-based company, KUHL, filed suit on Oct. 2 in U.S. District Court in Utah under the name Alfwear. The Bangor Daily News reports the lawsuit was filed against L.L. Bean at its Lewiston location.
The company says in a statement that it owns all rights for the “The Outsider.” It says L.L. Bean’s ad campaign “Be An Outsider” infringes on its trademark.
An L.L. Bean spokeswoman says the company does not comment on pending litigation.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle tops nation in new apartments — and they’re expensive and full of millennials | FYI Guy
- Pickpocketed in Paris: Travel guru Rick Steves learns a lesson | Rick Steves' Europe
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- As bullets flew in Las Vegas, Tacoma surgeon improvised to help victims
- Fact check: No, there was not more than one gunman in the Las Vegas shooting