SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Attorney General’s office is reviewing the more than $200,000 former Utah Transit Authority boss Jerry Benson is getting after being fired last month, as well as other transit agency employee contracts that offer similar provisions.
KSL-TV reports Mark Burns, the assistant attorney general and director of the office’s highways and utilities division, said Wednesday that the contracts will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
Burns said he is not aware of any state agency that awards severance pay. But Benson’s contract as president, CEO and general manager contained a clause stating if Benson was terminated without cause, including because his position was eliminated, the severance package is triggered.
Transit authority trustees voted to let Benson go, citing a new law that does away with his post.
