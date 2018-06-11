KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A subcommittee at the University of Tennessee Knoxville has passed a proposal to hold tuition flat for the first time in 34 years.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the subcommittee Monday passed a motion to keep tuition the same for UT Knoxville and Chattanooga and increase it by 3 percent at UT Martin.

The proposal goes next to the Finance and Administration Committee before the board of trustees considers it. Both are scheduled to vote June 22.

The board first talked about charging the lowest possible tuition when UT System Chief Financial Officer David Miller presented the budget to the board last June.

Miller said in-state tuition and fees currently add up to $12,970 annually, with out-of-state tuition and fees totaling $31,390. Some fees may be increasing.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com