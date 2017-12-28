AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two University of Texas faculty members quietly resigned after being informed that they were accused of sexual misconduct.
The Austin American-Statesman reports Thursday that public records show Jay Boisseau, who built UT’s supercomputing center into an international powerhouse, and tenured chemistry professor Bradley J. Holliday both stepped down shortly after university officials confronted them with accusations. Boisseau resigned in 2014 and Holliday in 2016.
The university paid Boisseau’s accuser $325,000 to settle her claims.
A spokesman says the university is considering changing its policy about not making sexual misconduct allegations public.
Most Read Stories
- 6 sent to hospital after van jumps curb, strikes pedestrians in downtown Seattle WATCH
- Suspended UW linebacker Azeem Victor will not play in the Fiesta Bowl
- Winning a 10th game Sunday could put Seahawks in rare NFL territory in a number of ways
- Best Bites 2017: The Seattle Times restaurant critic ranks her favorite 25 dishes of the year VIEW
- Rolled-over crane causes miles-long backup, full closure of northbound I-5 near Southcenter
Officials say the school’s investigators found twice during the 2015-16 academic year and seven times during the previous year that faculty or staff had violated school policy on sexual misconduct or inappropriate consensual relationships.
Officials have not provided details.