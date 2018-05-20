PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A U.S. Navy combat ship named for New Hampshire’s largest city will be commissioned soon.
The commissioning ceremony is scheduled for May 26 at the New Hampshire State Pier in Portsmouth.
The ship, which was built in Alabama, was christened and launched in 2016. The commissioning ceremony will mark its official acceptance as a unit of the operating forces of the U.S. Navy.
The last vessel commissioned in Portsmouth was the USS New Hampshire submarine in 2008.
Manchester is the second U.S. warship named for the city. The first USS Manchester was commissioned in 1946. It operated primarily in the Pacific theater and saw action during the Korean War.