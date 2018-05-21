PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A U.S. Navy combat ship named for New Hampshire’s largest city has docked in Portsmouth for a week of events leading to the USS Manchester’s commissioning this weekend.

The 420-foot, state-of-the-art naval combat ship made its way up the Piscataqua River on Monday afternoon. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was onboard the ship alongside Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.

The commissioning ceremony for the USS Manchester is scheduled for May 26 at the New Hampshire State Pier in Portsmouth.

The ship, which was built in Alabama, was christened and launched in 2016. The commissioning ceremony will mark its official acceptance as a unit of the operating forces of the U.S. Navy.

Manchester is the second U.S. warship named after the city. The first USS Manchester was commissioned in 1946.