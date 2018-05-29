PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s newest warship that was commissioned over the weekend has departed New Hampshire.

The USS Manchester was commissioned Saturday in Portsmouth after a week of events. WMUR-TV reports the ship, along with its 70 crew members, departed on Tuesday for its new home port of San Diego, California.

Officials say its first mission will be to help train deploying Navy crews.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is a sponsor of the USS Manchester and one of its many connections to the state. The ship is named for New Hampshire’s largest city.

A Navy light cruiser that bore the name USS Manchester saw action in the Korean War before being decommissioned in 1956.

