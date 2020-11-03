(Bloomberg) — A federal judge ordered the U.S. Postal Service to immediately sweep facilities in several crucial swing states to locate any undelivered mail-in ballots and send them promptly to election officials.

The order Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington covers USPS facilities in swing-state Democratic strongholds like Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Houston, as well as Arizona and South Florida.

Those facilities must be swept by 3 p.m. Tuesday on the East Coast to “ensure that no ballots have been held up,” Sullivan said.

The postal service didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

On-time delivery has taken on a new urgency amid a surge in the use of mail-in ballots during the pandemic and Republican efforts to block the counting of ballots that arrive after Election Day. President Donald Trump has claimed without evidence that voting by mail will lead to election fraud, a view recently bolstered by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who said counting ballots that arrive after Election Day could lead to “charges of a rigged election.”

Sullivan has been the most aggressive judge handling lawsuits against the USPS over disruptive operational changes put in place in July by the new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a longtime Republican donor with no previous postal service experience. Several courts issued injunctions against the changes, but Sullivan has aggressively pushed the USPS to prioritize the delivery of ballots.

On Sunday, he ordered the USPS to send notices to managers “reiterating the importance of processing all election ballots” in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Minnesota by Nov. 3 because the states’ extended deadlines may be overturned.

The USPS said in a court filing late last month that delivery delays during an election can’t be unlawful, because the Constitution doesn’t guarantee states any particular level of service when it comes to mail-in ballots. In that case, DeJoy and Trump are seeking dismissal of a suit brought by New York and other states that claim the changes over the summer violate the Elections Clause of the Constitution by putting election mail at risk.

One federal judge said in an earlier ruling that it was “easy to conclude” that DeJoy’s changes, which included the dismantling of hundreds of high-speed mail-sorting machines and cuts to overtime and late delivery trips, were intended to disrupt and challenge the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election.

