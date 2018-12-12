WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (AP) — Forest Service officials say they’ve completed the roundup of more than 500 tribally-owned horses on national forest land in Nevada near the Oregon line.

The agency announced Wednesday it has returned the 532 mustangs to the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe.

Tribal members will decide whether to sell the horses or take other action to prevent them from unauthorized grazing on neighboring federal lands about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of Winnemucca.

Tribal Chairman Tildon Smart says the cooperative effort will help the tribe reduce the number of horses on the reservation and develop a long-term sustainable grazing program.

Forest Service district ranger Joe Garrotto says they plan another roundup in the Santa Rosa district early next year.