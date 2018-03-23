LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say a used bourbon barrel cooperage is relocating its Louisville operation as part of an $850,000 investment that will create 35 full-time jobs in the next five years.

The first phase of renovations at Kentucky Bourbon Barrel’s new Louisville facility is expected to be completed by the end of June. The project will help it meet increased demand.

The announcement was made Thursday by Gov. Matt Bevin and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. Bevin says barrels used to age Kentucky bourbon are in high demand.

Independent Stave Co. founded Kentucky Bourbon Barrel as a subsidiary.

KBB provides used barrels to distilleries, wineries and breweries around the world. It purchases American white oak bourbon and whiskey barrels from distillers, then refurbishes and distributes them for storage of spirits, beer or wine.